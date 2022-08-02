Vince McMahon paid off over $12 million to former WWE employees to hush up sexual allegations against him

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon fails to suppress his past after a series of allegations surface regarding him paying over $12 million in hush money to victims of sexual misconduct.

Former WWE CEO Vincent Kennedy McMahon was recently in the middle of a storm of controversies for paying off a former WWE employee in hush money. After the allegations, Vince McMahon relinquished his position as the CEO. After a new revelation by Wall Street Journal, it seems as if Vince’s days in the WWE are numbered.

The report says that Vinnie Mac paid more than $12 million over the past 16 years to hush up allegations of sexual misconduct. As per the details, Vince paid $1 million to a former WWE manager with whom he was involved in a sexual relationship in 2006.

In 2008, he paid off a contractor $1 million to suppress the charges of sexual harassment. In 2018, McMahon paid off $7.5 million to a former wrestler who was demoted in 2005 and also coerced into performing oral sex on the boss. The report further states that Vince paid $3 million to a formal paralegal with whom he had sexual relations in the past.

Vince has tried real hard to battle these allegations and keep them hidden but his money failed to save him.

According to the investigations, WWE executive John Laurinaitis is in the same boat as Vince McMahon for having a sexual relationship with the same paralegal. Formerly known as Johnny Ace, was the head of talent relations for over eight years after he was forced to step down to take up a smaller role in 2012. His relegation happened after the board learned of his affair with the former paralegal and that Johnny had demoted her for breaking it off with him. The investigation further revealed a $1.5 million nondisclosure agreement with the former paralegal that Mr. Laurinaitis signed. He was later reinstated as the head of talent relations by Vince McMahon last year.

Is Vince McMahon a goner?

Being at the center of controversies, Vince McMahon struggles to keep his grip on the company. It was recently revealed that his marriage with Linda McMahon was a sham and that they are living separately. It was also recently announced that a documentary on the life and career of Vince McMahon was soon to be released on Netflix. However, with so much going on, the project has been dropped by Netflix due to the status quo. A recent tweet from Fightful’s Denise Salcedo revealed that Netflix confirmed that his documentary project is no longer listed on their spreadsheet.

Sources tell me that the Vince McMahon Netflix documentary has been pulled & is off the programming spreadsheet at Netflix. A source at Netflix confirmed it no longer being listed on their spreadsheet, another source at Netflix said “that shit’s out of here.” (1/2) — Denise ‘Hollywood Superstar’ Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 8, 2022

WWE stated in its regulatory filings that losing Vince would mean the end of the company. If the allegations result in legal cases, WWE stocks will plummet. All things considered, Vince will most likely stay in the creative department.