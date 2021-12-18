“I thought that was absurd” – WWE turned down former Superstars pitch to be a tag team for a bizzare reason

WWE turned down former Superstars pitch to be a tag team for a bizzare reason. The promotion has been accused of not taking their tag division seriously.

There have been some truly bizzare stories in the past for the WWE and it seems that there is now one more to make the list. Former WWE Supersrar, Deonna Purrazzo recently recalled her time in the promotion during a recent appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast.

Purrazzo revealed that she had pitched the ideo of being a tag team with her real life best friend Chelsea Green. However, the request was turned down for the strange reason of them actually being best friends in real life.

“Me and Chelsea [Green] were told, ‘We just don’t know why best friends would be a tag team. Being best friends doesn’t mean you’re a tag team’ and I was like, ‘… Um, we have pictures together, we’ve traveled the world together… I thought that was absurd but I couldn’t be a tag team with my best friend because we were best friends.”

She also revealed that she had pitched multiple other ideas only for her to be shot down.

“I mean I was definitely labeled as a problem [in WWE]. I was definitely labeled as someone who has a loud mouth. But, for a long time I wanted to check every box… I pitched losing and making that a thing until I snap. You know what I mean? I pitched I don’t even need to win the match. Let me just keep the armbar and get disqualified and that can set up a feud with this babyface and I would do extra promos and film stuff at home.

I really can say at the end of the day, I put every bit of me into that place to make it work and it didn’t because when I feel taken advantage of or I feel like I’m not wanted, then I have an opinion about it and I’m going to stand up for myself and I’m going to advocate for myself and I don’t necessarily think at the time that was what they wanted out of talent.”

Purrazzo was released in April last year due to budget cuts. She went on to rejoin Impact and went on to become their KnockOuts Champion before dropping the title to Mickie James at Bound for Glory. The two are scheduled to face other in a rematch at the upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view next month.

