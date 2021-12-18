Wrestling

“I thought that was absurd” – WWE turned down former Superstars pitch to be a tag team for a bizzare reason

WWE turned down former Superstars pitch to be a tag team for a bizzare reason
Archie Blade

Previous Article
“Kevin Durant, at 7 feet, is just so disrespectful with his game”: Jimmy Butler explains how the Nets superstar was the first person to “bust his as*” in the league
Next Article
Dinner break time in Test cricket: How long are dinner and tea breaks in day-night Tests played with pink balls?
WWE Latest News
WWE turned down former Superstars pitch to be a tag team for a bizzare reason
“I thought that was absurd” – WWE turned down former Superstars pitch to be a tag team for a bizzare reason

WWE turned down former Superstars pitch to be a tag team for a bizzare reason.…