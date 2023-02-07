Former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo is not happy after losing thousands of dollars for something she didn’t do. The former WWE NXT Superstar took to Twitter to complain about her financial issue and the lack of response from Paypal to it. She revealed that Robert Enrick filed three claims against her that resulted in Paypal transferring five times in the last thrity minutes, causing her to lose thousands of dollars and no answers to the issue at all.

The Virtuosa, was a member of NXT and appeared to be on course for a big future with the promotion. However, despite her success with the promotion, she was let go of during the pandemic. However, instead of licking her wounds, she decided to create her own legacy outside WWE.

Former WWE star claims she has been robbed of thousands of dollars due to PayPal issue

Misfortune, however, seems to have found her and this time it has cost her heavily. She revealed on her social media that she has suffered financially due to a mishap by PenPal and furiously demanded answers, tweeting:

“@PayPal has tranferred me 5x in the last 30 mins while trying to get an update on the 3 claims Robert Enrick has filed against me. I’ve been robbed of THOUSANDS @PayPal, why can’t I get answers?”

.@PayPal has tranferred me 5x in the last 30 mins while trying to get an update on the 3 claims Robert Enrick has filed against me. I’ve been robbed of THOUSANDS @PayPal, why can’t I get answers? — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) February 6, 2023

Deonna Purrazzo has been phenomenal in Impact

Deonna Purrazzo has wrestled in a variety of wrestling promotions. She has worked with Ring of Honor and was even part of Impact Wrestling when they were still called TNA. She eventually made her way to the WWE, where she participated in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament.

Purrazzo received an NXT contract in 2018 and fought a number of top talents such as Bianca Belair, Tony Storm, Io Shirai and even Rhea Ripley.

She even fought Asuka on an episode of Monday Night RAW. However, despite making 16 televised matches, WWE’s creative team did not believe she was ready for television, and she was eventually let go.

She returned to Impact in 2020, where she beat Jordynne Grace at Slammiversary to win her first IMPACT Knockouts championship just two months after joining the promotion. She has since become a mainstay of the promotion and fought Mickey James in the main event of Hard to Kill. This was the first time the Knockouts would main event a PPV.

