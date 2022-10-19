“I Was Gonna Do It With My Own Money” – Macho Man Randy Savage Once Confirmed He Wanted to Buy WCW

An old interview shows WWE legend Randy Savage talking about WCW and admitting he wanted to buy it at one point.

WWE, in its four decades of existence in the pro wrestling world, has received tough competition just once. And it’s not AEW, at least not yet. It was World Championship Wrestling (WCW), a rival that in the late 90s, defeated WWE for over 83 weeks in cable ratings.

However, due to backstage politics and other reasons, WCW crumbled and was eventually bought by Vince McMahon. However, when the company was up for sale, former WCW superstars like the Late Randy Savage and Chris Jericho were also potential buyers.

During an interview in 2001, Macho Man talked about WCW and how it fell from top to bottom. The veteran was also asked whether he thought of purchasing WCW after it went defunct.

Randy Savage claimed he would have bought WCW with his own money

Although Macho Man wrestled more in WWE than WCW, he was with the latter from the start to almost the end. Randy Savage left WCW just a year before Vince McMahon bought it.

While speaking on the interview, the legendary wrestler confessed that he wanted to buy WCW when it was on sale. Macho Man was interested in the video library and was in talks with a production company for its worldwide distribution. He revealed that WCW was sold for around $2.5 million which was just “pocket change” for him.

However, Vince McMahon had the more inside track and eventually purchased it. Still, if it was up to him, he knew it was a good business investment and was willing to buy WCW. Randy Savage said:

“There was a lot of truth to that… In fact, I was gonna do it my own money, I was gonna cut a check for that, I figured that the WCW film library alone was worth that much money… I believe in the end, just like pocket change…”

Macho Man also discussed what internal factors led to the downfall of WCW

The Late Randy Savage also gave his views on why the company that overpowered WWE for a while, ended up getting sold. Randy Savage felt that instead of fighting the opposition, WCW superstars started fighting each other. He thought the company was doing so well that it had to find a reason to fall, which it did.

There may be other external reasons too but this was also one reason why WCW crumbled. Superstars had total control over their creativity and nobody wanted to leave their spot.

All of that resulted in a decline in their tv rating and then eventually, partners backed out. In the end, the price of WCW was so low that Vince McMahon bought it with his pocket change.

Anyway, Macho Man did try to save the company he carried on his shoulders. However. Vince McMahon did not let that happen. He bought his rival and won the Monday Night War by wiping his rival out of competition.

