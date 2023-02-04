When Eric Bischoff Called Out Vince McMahon for a Match in WCW

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has built an empire in pro wrestling and ruled it for decades. The 77-year-old has overpowered almost every promotion that tried to step up and challenge him. However, the only company that ever came close to dethroning WWE was WCW. And for that, all the credit goes to the one used to run it back then. Eric Bischoff, the man who defeated WWE for 83 weeks in rating, once challenged Vince McMahon for a match in WCW.

During the late 90s, WWE and WCW were in a rating war which saw the latter calling out the former many times on live tv. Slamboree 1998 took things a step further when Eric Bischoff called out Vince McMahon for a fight in WCW.

During a Nitro episode, the WCW president issued the challenge, which was after multiple invasions from WWE’s DX. Well, let’s try to discuss why the former WCW president challenged WWE’s owner at the PPV.

Vince McMahon fighting Eric Bischoff in WCW would have been great television

For those who wonder if the call-out was just a shoot, it was real. In fact, Eric Bischoff would have made all the arrangements if Vince McMahon showed up. The arena security was told to allow the WWE owner to enter if he arrives. Moreover, a personal room was set up for him.

As to who would have won the match, that didn’t matter to Eric Bischoff. He believed Vince showing up on a WCW PPV would have been great television. However, nothing of that sort happened, as Mr. McMahon didn’t show up for the fight. Though, a referee was called out to count to 10 and Bischoff was declared the winner by count-out.

What would have happened if the WWE owner had appeared at the WCW pay-per-view?

In an interview, Eric Bischoff claimed a cease-and-desist order was sent to him from the personal lawyer of Vince McMahon. However, he was going to call out the WWE owner no matter what. In fact, Hulk Hogan had also warned the former WCW president that Vince would kick his a** if he shows up.

During the pay-per-view, stock footage was aired showing a white limo stopping in front of the arena. The personal room kept for Vince was also shown during the event. And just in case he showed up, Big Show was asked to jump in if things got out of control.

However, the match didn’t happen as the WWE boss never showed up. The Whole thing ended up with Bischoff being declared the winner.

