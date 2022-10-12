Video: WWE Legend Macho Man Randy Savage Once Confessed to Taking Steroids on a Talk Show

An old video shows WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage talking about his steroid use and the after-effects he faced.

Steroid use is something that no current WWE superstar would even think of doing. The company has strict policies regarding the wellness of its wrestlers and conducts regular drug tests. In fact, if someone violates the terms, he/she can face a fine or even suspension.

However, back in the 80s, steroid use was common and many stars tried to risk everything just to be on top. While a lot of veterans have denied doing any such thing, the late Macho Man Randy Savage confessed to it once.

In an interview in 1992, the Hall of Famer opened up about the controversies over steroid use in the 80s and urged the crowd in attendance to stay away from drugs. Macho Man also shed light on his drug use and what that did to him afterward.

“It’s Like Putting Poison in Your Body,” WWE legend Randy Savage stated

During the show, when the host asked Randy whether he had used steroids, he opened up with his Macho Maniacs. The Hall of Famer admitted that he had experimented with anabolic steroids in the past. However, it was a long time ago when it was legal, not anymore. In his vintage raspy voice, Macho Man also shared how it feels when you use drugs.

He stated that using steroids is just like injecting poison into your body. The Hall of Famer asked everyone not to do that ever and also revealed what he suffered after that. Macho Man revealed that using steroids resulted in him having PMS (Premenstrual syndrome). But, since he does not do that anymore, he is a cool and calm guy. He stated:

“I’ll tell you the truth. I have experimented with anabolic steroids before. Yes, I have. And I did it when it was legal, I don’t do it anymore. It’s been a long time since I did it. But, let me tell you something right now. It’s like putting poison in your body. Don’t do it. Plus, it gave me one hell of a case of PMS.”

The Hall of Famer died at the age of 58 after an unfortunate car accident

Randy Savage, who gave many memorable matches with legends like Hulk Hogan, Rick Flair, and Tito Santana, passed away on May 20, 2011. It was revealed that the Macho King suffered a heart attack before his car crashed into a tree. Four years after his death, cementing his legacy and charisma forever, the legendary wrestler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

