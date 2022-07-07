“I would have died in 1999” – William Regal reveals how Vince McMahon and WWE saved him from dying

William Regal recently spoke about his relationship with Vince. He revealed how Vince McMahon and WWE saved him from dying.

William Regal was recently asked to pop out the funniest of the stories regarding Vince McMahon. Regal and Vince have known each other for a long time now. And, that is the reason William was told to narrate about it on this week’s “Gentleman Villain.”

Answering the question William said that his answer may not be liked by some of them. Speaking recently about him, Vince and WWE, Regal said that it does not matter what happened recently. Regal was recently by the company of WWE on the 5th of January of this year.

Speaking about his former boss at WWE, Regal said that he has always known his boss. And, that is the reason he never got funny with him said, Regal.

Describing his relationship with Vince, Regal said he has had a polite, great, working relationship with him. Describing his attitude in the early days of his in WWE, Regal said ‘What do you want?, yes, thank you’, used to be his attitude and he used to move on.

Describing his fame, Regal said that a lot of people suggested he do a variety of things. Regal further spoke about his family and said that he had almost lost it in the year 1997 and 1998. He said that he was happy working for 180 days a year and also spending time with his family. Speaking about some of his friends, Regal said that he has always had friends who ended up rich but also miserable. Regal said he did not want that to happen with his life too.

William Regal reveals how Vince McMahon and WWE saved him from dying

Coming back to Vince McMahon, Regal said that he was his boss. Regal said that he had many memorable days of laughter and suddenly there it was, the day to go. Speaking about his exit, Regal said that there are no harsh feelings inside for WWE and Vince as it is business. He further said that he will always remain loyal to his former boss and the company. Further speaking, Regal said that he owes his life to the Chief of WWE.

William Regal said that he would have died in 1999 after a neck surgery but it was the company of Vince, WWE that paid for the best surgeon in the world to treat Regal. He said that the hired surgeon was the only one who would have cured by conducting surgery and WWE provided him with that.

“I would have died in 1999, so I owe my life. When I had my neck surgery, he might not have even known, but it was his company that paid for me to get the best surgeon, the only surgeon in the world, who could do the surgery that I needed.”