“If he fails to pay the company goes back to his Dad” – How Vince McMahon went from being a trailer parked kid to a Billionaire

WWE’s Owner Vince McMahon is the undisputed king of pro-wrestling with a billion-dollar empire. However, he used to live in a parked trailer in his early days.

Vince McMahon was exposed to the world of wrestling during the summer he spent with his father

Vince McMahon was born into wrestling royalty, but his early life struggles kept him away from pro-wrestling. His father, Vincent J McMahon was a 2nd Generation promoter who divorced his mother leaving Vince to group up in a trailer park. Vince McMahon also ended up joining the military following his fights and brushes with the law a few times.

Despite the issues, he got to know the wrestling world during the summers he spent with his father. Vince got to know the colourful wrestlers who worked for his father and how these larger than life personas influence the mass.

For Vince, His first wrestling break as an announcer was just another attempt at a job

Before McMahon became a ring announcer in his dad’s company WWWF, he did various jobs like selling paper cups, adding machines, and working in a factory.

When he entered his father’s business, he seized the offer and learnt from the best of 60’s and 70’s WWWFprofessionals. Vince pursued many ventures alongside his wife Linda and learned from the early failures. Finally, the current pro-wrestling tycoon played the biggest gamble so far. He offered to buy WWF from his father, which he purchased with a provision that if he fails to pay, the company goes back alongside everything he already paid.

Vince McMahon raised money, bought his dad’s company, and launched a national level promotion by hiring highly marketable stars like HULK HOGAN with entertaining supporting characters.

The First Wrestlemania altered the fate of a trailer parked boy and made him the King of Pro Wrestling.

McMahon planned a megaevent called Wrestlemania to capitalize on his plannings and investments. The main event of the first-ever Wrestlemania featured Hulk Hogan and Mr T facing Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff.

The gamble paid off and WWF became more popular. This led Vince McMahon to an unprecedented number of crossover ventures like network television specials, home video releases of the WWF events, food products and even music albums.

Competition from WCW led WWF to huge success and turned WWF into a billion-dollar pro-wrestling company.

The biggest threat for WWF came when Vince came from WCW. WWF stumbled more when the rival WCW came up with a show (Monday Night Raw) against Vince’s flagship show and started signing WWF’s top stars.

Vince McMahon left the announcer’s job and became an on-screen villain to become a hero in real life.

McMahon brought the edgy attitude era with adult storylines. He got huge ratings despite the trouble with TV senses. Vince went from announcing to an on-screen character, became the perfect villain for his top stars like the Stone Cold Steve Austin.

WWF became a publicly-traded company in 1999 that provided Vince McMahon with the capital to grow further. Currently, WWE’s value is over 5.7 billion dollars with a WWE network, a film production company, WWE studios, a recent 10-year multi-million dollar deal with Saudi Arabia, and a lot more.

Vince is 75 and is no more a trailer parked boy. He is a giant in the wrestling world who finds new ways to increase revenue.



