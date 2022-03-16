Wrestling

“I’m pretty sure I p*ssed off Vince” – Popular Celebrity thought WWE RAW was a house show, went off-script and ended up ticking off Vince McMahon

Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"I was going to be the third Brother of Destruction" - Former WWE Superstar reveals WWE planned and prepared him to be The Undertaker and Kane's brother
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
“I’m pretty sure I p*ssed off Vince” – Popular Celebrity thought WWE RAW was a house show, went off-script and ended up ticking off Vince McMahon

Ex WCW World Champion and actor David Arquette recently recalled the incident when went off-script…