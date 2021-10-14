“If you don’t believe me, watch the show they did because it sucked” – Tony Khan takes a shot at this week’s episode of WWE RAW

Tony Khan takes a shot at this week’s episode of WWE RAW ahead of AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown going head to head for the first time.

WWE and AEW will go head to head once again this week with SmackDown scheduled to air on FS1 complete with an extra 30 minutes of commercial-free runtime. Which means that it will go head-to-head with Rampage for a half hour this Friday.

AEW President Tony Khan is clearly not pleased with it. During a conversation with My Mom’s Basement, , the young promoter voiced his displeasure with WWE counter programming them and reminded everyone who came out on top the last time the two promotions went head to head.

Tony Khan takes a shot at this week’s episode of WWE RAW

“It’s the second time they’ve decided to go head-to-head with us. I want the fans to be able to watch all the wrestling. I’ll coin a phrase right now, WYW; Watch Your Wrestling. I want people to watch your wrestling. Whatever you want to watch, watch it.

“A lot of people have chosen to watch AEW because it’s the best show. Watch Your Wrestling. I want people to watch everything. It’s the second time they’ve chosen to put their wrestling head-to-head with mine. The last time they did it, it didn’t happen overnight, but from the start, AEW consistently did better numbers than NXT and we eventually won that war and AEW is now the Wednesday night show and Wednesday Night Dynamite has had a great run.

“On Friday, they’re doing a half-hour head-to-head with Rampage, which is new. I put my show on consciously after SmackDown knowing there is a huge audience of people that watch that show and a lot of people are going to watch Rampage, which has been a hit for TNT.

“They’re literally going to do a half-hour head-to-head, that’s fine. We’ll see what happens. I’m not saying for sure we’ll win and maybe the odds are against us in some ways, but we’re going to do the better show, I know. If you don’t believe me, watch the go-home show [Raw] they did last night because it sucked.”



