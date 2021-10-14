“She’s one of the hottest actresses out there” – The Undertaker reacts to Margot Robbie saying he was her favorite wrestler

The Undertaker reacts to Margot Robbie saying he was her favorite wrestler. The Suicide Squad actress said that she watched WWE when she was growing up.

Margot Robbie revealed that she was a fan of the Undertaker growing up during an interview with Bianca Belair back in July. While promoting The Suicide Squad, the Australian actress named the Deadman and John Cena as her two favorites.

She said:

“I really have an issue with this misconception that women aren’t excited by or don’t like action or fight scenes or anything. I mean, I watched WWE growing up and my favorite was The Undertaker and John Cena, by the way, so it was crazy working with him. But imagine if I had grown up watching you [Bianca Belair] on screen. Imagine what I would have thought I was capable of doing had I grown up seeing women do all the things that I loved watching men do.”

Margot Robbie does her own stunts in @JamesGunn‘s #TheSuicideSquad AND is a huge fan of The @undertaker? We have no choice but to stan.@BiancaBelairWWE sits down with the women of the ️star-studded cast for an empowering Q&A! @MissNgInAction @MelchiorDaniela #YouDontKnowSquad pic.twitter.com/YTZIedYZhz — WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2021

The Undertaker reacts to Margot Robbie saying he was her favorite wrestler

The Deadman was asked about Robbie’s comments by Entertainment Tonight. The WWE legend acknowledged that it was flattering and complimented her by alling her ‘one of the hottest actresses’ in terms of her work in movies.

“Obviously, it’s extremely flattering. She’s one of the hottest actresses out there in terms of what she’s putting out in her movies and that whole series. It’s always cool to see people from different genres that are fans. ‘Cause sometimes you forget that you’re also a form of entertainment and so people from different genres are fans of things too. I would’ve never placed that one but I thought it was really cool that she mentioned that.”

When asked if she would be a good fit in the WWE, the Deadman answered in the positive.

“Oh, totally! You can definitely see it. I mean, she would be an awesome character for WWE. She’d hold her own quite well, looks like.”

The Deadman and Harley Quinn?

Sounds like hell of a tag team. ⚱️ https://t.co/NzcFRnHV8F — Undertaker (@undertaker) July 30, 2021



