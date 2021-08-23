Ilja Dragunov beats WALTER at WWE NXT TakeOver 36 to bring his historic 870-Day Reign to an end

Ilja Dragunov beats WALTER at WWE NXT TakeOver 36 tonight to bring his historic 870-Day Reign as NXT UK Champion to an end.

WALTER has carried NXT UK on his broad shoulders as their champion for 870 days! His historic run at the top however, came to an end on tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver 36. Ilja Dragunov went to the war with the former champion and finally displaced him from the top.

This was a rematch from their bout back on the October 29, 2020 NXT UK TV episode. The two tore each other apart. There were several near falls between them. As you would expect from a WALTER match, the fight also featured several stiff shots from both competitors.

ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT!@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR has been studying and training countless hours for this #NXTUKTitle encounter at #NXTTakeOver 36! pic.twitter.com/VU0p87VYhq — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2021

Dragunov locked on a sleeper hold as WALTER climbed the turnbuckle to throw him off. WALTER tried hard to break free time and time again but Ilja kept fighting to keep his sleeper latched on. WALTER finally tapped out after a brutal back & forth bout that saw Dragunov win by submission.



This is Dragunov’s first reign with the title. WALTER won the title from Pete Dunne back on April 5, 2019 at “Takeover: New York”.

His time at the top comes to an end after a massive 870-day reign.

