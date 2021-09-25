“I’ll see you at SmackDown” – Edge confirms he will be there on First night of WWE DRAFT

Edge confirms he will be there on First night of WWE DRAFT. The Rated R Superstar was reportedly written off with an injury earlier this month.

Edge and Seth Rollins fought a brutal match on the September 10th episode of SmackDown live. Their SummerSlam rematch ended with a deadly stomp on the WWE Hall of Famer by the Friday Night Savior. Edge left on a stretcher which led to many speculating if this was WWE’s way to write him off the show.

Dave Melzter of the Wrestling Observer stated the same on his Newsletter. He wrote:

“Edge went out on a stretcher and was taken away in an ambulance. This will explain Edge not being around for a few months. Since Edge only works part-time it is easy to do injury angles to explain his being gone but there’s also a limit on how many you can do before it feels like you’ve seen it before.”

Edge confirms he will be there on First night of WWE DRAFT

It didn’t take too long for Edge to come out his hiatus. Rollins challenged the Rated R Superstar last week on SmackDown. He tried to goad Edge into coming back once again tonight.

“I will find you where you sleep…” 😶@WWERollins NEEDS an answer from @EdgeRatedR, and he will go to any lengths to get it. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8Ux0qmj7gr — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2021



Edge then took to Twitter to finally give his response. He wrote:

“I’ll see you at SmackDown next week.”

I’ll see you at #SmackDown next week — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) September 25, 2021



Edge and Rollins have one victory over each other. Their next fight may be the blow off to this feud whether it takes place next week on SmackDown or on an upcoming Pay Per View.

