“Would be a good opportunity to prove what a real champion is like” – Kenny Omega says he wants Roman Reigns to join AEW

Kenny Omega says he wants Roman Reigns to join AEW. Both wrestlers recently came number one and two on the PWI 500 list.

Since his change of character, Roman Reigns has gone on to become one of the most talked about wrestlers in the world. The Tribal Chief almost immediately went on to win the Universal Championship and has now held the title for well over a year now.

On the other side of the fence, Kenny Omega has been holding the fort over at AEW as their world champion. Like Reigns, Omega has been simply prolific since winning the championship and even went on to top the PWI 500 list with Reigns coming in at second place.

While speaking to Tokyo Sports, Omega was asked which WWE star he wants to join AEW. Omega went on to list Reigns as the man he would have in AEW if only to show the Head of the Table what a real champion is like.

“We already have a lot of people coming in, so we don’t have a problem with opponents. I don’t have a specific opponent in mind, but if I had to say, Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Champion) would be a good opportunity for me to prove what a real champion is like.”

Despite topping the PWI 500 list, Omega has previously stated that the honor could have easily gone to Reigns instead. He said:

“I’ve really stepped outside of my own comfort zone, and not only that, but everyone else stepped up their game too. It’s fantastic that I don’t feel like, no matter how I look at it, I didn’t run away with it. I don’t think I was number one by far, I think the best part about this year, especially, is you could have went in multiple directions and no one would be disappointed. I feel that, up until his unfortunate injury, number one could have been Will Ospreay. Number one could have easily been Shingo Takagi. Number one could have easily been Roman Reigns.

“Everyone had such a strong year. So I feel, depending on who you are and what you like in professional wrestling, you know, maybe that’s your number one. But I’m not gonna lie, for you guys to select me as number one, I’m happy with it. I’m cool with it, but it was a tough one this year and tough one, great learning experience, and it’s something I’ll never forget.”

