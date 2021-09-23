Wrestling

“Would be a good opportunity to prove what a real champion is like” – Kenny Omega says he wants Roman Reigns to join AEW

Kenny Omega says he wants Roman Reigns to join AEW
Archie Blade

Previous Article
"I'm ready to share my story and my journey": Russell Westbrook announces his documentary would release before his season-opener with the Lakers
Next Article
"Why is Andrew Wiggins not getting vaccinated?!" Fans panic as the Warriors star could be in line to miss every single home game during the 2021-22 NBA season
Latest Posts