Scott Hall is one of the few legendary wrestlers the arena of WWE has watched. Here are the top 5 matches of the Bad Guy you shouldn’t miss reading.

Scott Hall, also popular as Razor Ramon is one of the very few wrestlers of WWE who were considered ahead of time. At the time when most of the wrestlers focused on bulking their size, it was this legendary wrestler who had a more natural athleticism and flexibility. Through this, the legendary wrestler gained massive success and was considered as one of the biggest threats on the part of his counterparts. Let us look at the top 5 matches of Scott Hall that you shouldn’t miss.

05. Razor Ramon Vs Jeff Jarrett (1995)

The Royal Rumble of 1995 introduced WWE to one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions with a legacy still strong to the present date. Even though Jeff Jarrett ended up winning the match with the help of Road Dogg, the audience was in awe of the wrestling skills of Razor Ramon. The wrestler was only next to Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Owen Hart at the time.



04. Razor Ramon & Ric Flair vs Mr Perfect & Randy Savage (1992)

Teaming up with Ric Flair saw Razor Ramon facing the favourites, Randy Savage and Mr Perfect in a star-studded matchup of the survivor series of 1992. The contest became one of the main matches of the event due to the power-bag it involved. The match was a nail-biting thriller as it was expected to be but almost went 20 minutes before the disappointing DQ finish.



03. Razor Ramon Vs Shawn Michaels (1995)

The SummerSlam of 1995 witnessed the tussle between one of the biggest wrestlers of WWE. The championship involved two ladder matches between the Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels for the Intercontinental Championship. Both the matches lived up to the expectations as both the wrestlers gave their sweat and blood in the two matches they faced each other.



02. Razor Ramon Vs Bret Hart (1993)

Bret Hart emerged as the winner of the King of the Ring tournament of 1993. Hart had three matches on the night of the tournament against the performers who varied completely different against each other. The opener was against one of the strongest wrestlers of WWE, Razor Ramon. Razor gave a tough fight to Bret Hart and the fans of the latter looked worried about the outcome of the match. But eventually, Bret Hart won the match after facing tough competition against Scott Hall and eventually defeated Mr Perfect and Bam Bam Bigelow and later went on to win the tournament.



01. Razor Ramon Vs Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania X)

On the top of our list of the greatest matches of Scott Hall comes the tussle between him and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X. For the first time, WWE used the ladder match stipulation on television for the Intercontinental Championship. Many fans felt that the match was the greatest of the WWE battles of the time as both men looked eager to taste the victory. Ultimately, Razor Ramon won the match with his match-defining performance on the biggest stage.



Click here to read more about WWE.