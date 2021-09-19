“Imma need to speak to the manager of this magazine” – Paige hilariously gets confused with Diamond Dallas Page in Magazine

Paige hilariously gets confused with Diamond Dallas Page in Magazine. The former Divas Champion was mistaken for for the 65-year-old WWE Hall of Famer.

Paige is one of the most recongnized wrestlers that have ever performed for the WWE. That however, didn’t stop an article from the Metal Sucks magazine to incorrectly identify the former Divas Champion as WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

The article focussed on her Falling in Reverse singer boyfriend Ronnie Radkea. The magazine mentioned his relationship status mentioning that Radke wasn’t married but had been in a relationship since 2018 with DDP instead of the The Anti-Diva.

Paige hilariously gets confused with Diamond Dallas Page in Magazine

Paige tweeted out a screengrab of the mix-up with the caption:

“Imma need to speak to the manager of this magazine…”

Imma need to speak to the manager of this magazine… pic.twitter.com/cc4yMkDeiT — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) September 18, 2021

😂 sis… 🤣 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 18, 2021

I’m a big fan of your match with Goldberg at Halloween Havoc. — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) September 18, 2021



Paige decided to have more fun with the mixup posting a couple more tweets about it on her Twiiter Handle.



Paige was forced to retire back in 2018 after suffering a neck injury at a December 2017 WWE live event. She has since expressed hope of returning to the ring one day.

