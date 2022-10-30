Current WWE Superstar Names AJ Lee and Paige As Her Inspirations Growing Up

One-time NXT Women’s tag team champion Cora Jade always aimed to be a pro wrestler and has idolized stars like AJ Lee and Paige. She made her NXT 2.0 debut last year, and immediately, she rose to fame. In a very short time, the 21-year-old has impressed everyone with her in-ring work. Cora has put the management on notice after her outstanding performance against the Toxic Attraction.

Recently, Jade spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful where she shared how she ended up being a pro wrestler. The 21-year-old also opened up about her experience working under the WWE Legend Shawn Michaels. Talking about her motivations growing up, the NXT superstar had some ex-WWE names to mention.

Cora Jade shares how AJ Lee and Paige inspired her to become a pro wrestler

While speaking to Sean Ross Sapp, the former NXT women’s tag team champion revealed Paige and AJ Lee were the reason she entered the pro wrestling industry.

Cora Jade noted that Lee was the first female superstar to show women can do the same stuff men can. Moreover, the NXT Superstar mentioned how the former women’s champion became one of the biggest merchandise sellers of her time. Jade said she sees a lot of similarities in her with AJ Lee. She stated:

“I feel like she [AJ Lee] was kind of the first person to start making everybody see women can do all this exact same stuff… She was kind of the first woman to have all this merch… I saw so much of myself in her.”

The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion also recalled an old interview where AJ Lee talked about leaving something for the upcoming generation to follow. Jade stated that Lee’s thought stuck with her and now that she is in a similar space, she wants to do the same. Just like AJ Lee inspired her, Cora Jade wants kids to idolize her in a few years.

The NXT Superstar also talked about her favorite match so far

During the show, the NXT superstar also talked about Natalya calling her first favorite female wrestler. Cora Jade also recalled her match against the Queen of ‘Harts’ that took place earlier this year. Although she lost the match, she gained the respect of the former Women’s champion. Cora Jade noted that working with the one you look up to was fun and at the same time, she learned a lot.

Nevertheless, the way Jade has been performing in NXT, it’s just a matter of time before she will get a call-up to the main roster.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.