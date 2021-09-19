“There’s certainly an issue that needs to be settled” – Former Universal Champion says he has a bone to pick with John Cena

Former Universal Champion says he has a bone to pick with John Cena for what he did to him upon his WWE return this summer.

The main story in WWE leading up to SummerSlam was the return of John Cena. The Summer of Cena was all about his fight with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. However, his fight with the Tribal Chief was not the one originally planned for the biggest party of the Summer.

The first ever Universal Champion Finn Balor was originally supposed to face Roman Reigns. Balor was unfortunately attacked by Corbin before the signing and Cena took advantage of it by signing the contract instead. This is something the Prince hasn’t forgotten yet and is looking for payback.

In his interview with Mirror, Balor outlined his problems with John Cena.

“I can’t think of a better place to face John Cena than at WrestleMania. I’ve got a bone to pick with John, the SummerSlam main event was mine, my name was printed on the contract, however, John signed it. There’s certainly an issue that needs to be settled between me and John and if we can do that at WrestleMania all the better.”

Balor eventually receieved his singles match with Reigns but failed to over the Head of the table. The two will go at it once again at Extreme Rules with Balor bringing out his demon persona for the fight.

Extreme Rules Card so far:

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE United States Championship

Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

Singles Match

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

Extreme Rules is scheduled to take place on September 26, 2021, at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

