“Is The Rock going to buy WWE?” – Rumors regarding The Rock buying WWE make its way to social media

Rumors regarding The Rock buying WWE make its way to social media. It has long been speculated that Vince McMahon is preparing for a sale.

The WWE have released over a hundred wrestlers since the pandemic began last year. The reason stated for their departures was ‘budget cuts’, however, many believe that the real reason is something else. In fact, it is believed that the promotion is going to be sold.

XFL returns SPRING 2022 🏈 As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season! It’s an uphill battle – but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion & purpose. #XFL✊🏾#Spring2022 pic.twitter.com/jY0VWGj33Y — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 1, 2020



A certain section of fans believe that company will be purchased by none other than the People’s Champion, The Rock. The former WWE Champion bought the XFL from Vince McMahon after he failed with it twice and following his recent picture with WWE president Nick Khan, the belief that he will be the next owner of the company has only strenghtened.

Rock already bought the XFL. Watch him buy the WWE with NBC Universal. — Will with a Bunch of Random Numbers (@WillLew51464805) December 12, 2021

So just read a story that indicates Vince Russo believes that @TheRock will ultimately buy the @WWE, if the company does indeed get sold From people’s champion to people’s chairman? Considering the relationship between Vince and The Rock I could actually see this happening — Shawn Ambrose (@NXTAmbrose9482) December 15, 2021

Hey guys.. I think I know who will buy #WWE The Rock! #WrestlingCommunity — *Son of AJ Styles* (@rockybaia) December 15, 2021

@TheRock Hey Rock, are the rumors of you buying out WWE true? Hypothetically speaking if you were to buy it out, would you part ways with the PG era? — Rak (@Rak96672363) December 16, 2021



Jim Cornette decided to put an end to the rumor on his Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru podcast. believes that The Rock is The former WWE personality stated that he believes thae Rock is smart enough to not buy a wrestling promotion.

“Some people were saying, ‘Is The Rock going to buy WWE?’ I don’t care how rich a movie star he is, he ain’t putting $5 billion, all or part of his dollars, into a wrestling promotion – any wrestling promotion, I wouldn’t think. He’s smart enough not to do that.”



