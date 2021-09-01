“It f***ed up a lot of plans” – Bruce Prichard says former WWE Champion could’ve been the Guy if not for his arrest

Bruce Prichard says former WWE Champion could’ve been the Guy if not for his arrest and suspension shortly after winning the top title of the company.

The WWE have had several wrestlers perform for them in over half a century and yet very few people have ever held their top championship. Rob Van Dam was among the few to be rewarded with that honor. In fact, he was later awarded the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

He was the first person to win both titles as well as being the first person to hold them at the same time. The world seemed to be in his hands until it came crashing on him. RVD lost both of his world titles in quick succession before he was suspended for no reason. Fans would eventually learn that the reason was a result of him being arrest for drug possesion in real life.

Bruce Prichard says former WWE Champion could’ve been the Guy if not for his arrest

On the recent “Something to Wrestle” podcast episode with Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson, the WWE Executive Director spoke extensively about RVD and his arrest and subsequent suspension.

“Well, it certainly changed plans for Rob, and that was during a time that it was looking, you know, new and trying to do something different and ECW if it had a chance. It needed one of their stalwarts to be the flagbearer for both.

“I think Rob had a great opportunity, and unfortunately, yeah, it [RVD’s real-life arrest] f***ed up a lot of plans. I think Rob had a chance at that point to really go on and possibly be the guy, and I think Rob had the ability to be ‘The Guy.’

“Sometimes, Conrad, you know what just happens? Sometimes, Conrad, you just do stupid sh**! Believe it or not, I know this is going to be hard for you to believe; it’s going to be hard for our listeners to believe. Sometimes, I have even known to do stupid sh**.”

The double world champion was arrested for being in possesion of marijuana and Vicodin after being stopped for speeding on the Ohio State Highway. He returned after his suspension. however, he never reached the heights he once seemed destined to reach. RVD eventually left the company a year later in 2007.

