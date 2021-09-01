“He ruffled some feathers again with his comments on Roman Reigns” – Top WWE Star in hot water for taking a shot at Roman Reigns

Top WWE Star in hot water for taking a shot at Roman Reigns in a recent interview. Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over a year now.

Roman Reigns’ WWE career has taken a new life since turning heel. The Head of the Table has been the WWE Universal Champion for over a year now and the end doesn’t look like it’s coming anytime soon. Reigns, who has adopted a narcissist gimmick, has been crediting himself for everything good in the WWE and it seems Riddle is not fine with it.

During a recent interview, Riddle did not take kindly to Reigns claiming to be the reason behind SummerSlam’s success. In fact, the former UFC Star went so far as to say he could beat Reigns in a real fight.

“When he’s saying ‘Acknowledge me’ or ‘I move the needle’, no, you don’t. You’re related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I’m not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth. You’re not moving needles. I’m the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we’re moving the needle, and that’s it. I don’t want to say too much, I’m not trying to get in trouble. Hey, hats off to him. He’s amazing at what he does. I do like what he does, but at the same time, it’s like, get off your high horse. You’re in that spot for a reason.”

Naturally, his comments have not been well received backstage. Dave Meltzer had this to say about the situation on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio:

“In real life his mouth gets him in trouble a lot, including this last week. It’s not like it’s gonna hurt his push because Vince likes him and everything, but he ruffled some feathers again with his comments on Roman Reigns.”

This isn’t the first time Riddle has got in trouble with his fellow WWE Superstars. Brock Lesnar and Goldberg aren’t too high on the former United States Champion. Although, the latter seems to have had a change of mind in the last few months or so.

Riddle also did not get along with Seth Rollins but the two appear to have since made up. It remains to be seen if Riddle can turn this around as well or will Reigns, like the aforementioned names before him, choose not to work with him.

