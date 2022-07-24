‘It was fun to just even channel The Undertaker” – Israel Adesanya talks about inspirational Undertaker-themed walkout

Israel Adesanya recently revealed what inspired him for his Undertaker-themed walkout at UFC 276 on July 2.

The recent move by Israel Adesanya made big news in the world of sports. At the event of UFC 276 held on the 2nd of July, Adesanya made a walkout that was inspired by the Deadman of WWE, The Undertaker. Briefing about the same, Israel Adesanya recently revealed what inspired him for his Undertaker-themed walkout. The event of UFC 276 witnessed the UFC middleweight champion defeating Jared Cannonier. Intriguingly, the WWE’s Money in the Bank event was taking place nearby on the same night as UFC 276.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent from the company of WWE. The WWE personalities including WWE’s interim CEO Stephanie McMahon, and her father Vince McMahon were present. Also, WWE legend Triple H and Pat McAfee marked their attendance at the event.

Israel Adesanya talks about inspirational Undertaker-themed walkout

In a video posted to his FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya revealed what inspired his UFC 276 entrance. Comparing the event of UFC 276 to WrestleMania ‘The Last Stylebender’ said that It felt big, felt WrestleMania, felt Super Bowl. He further said that he wanted to show out and also wanted to state that it is not only about fighting but also about entertainment. Briefing about his experience Adesanya said that it was fun. Speaking about his experience with his Undertaker-themed walkout Israel said that it was fun to just even channel The Undertaker. He further added that Undertaker was the character he has watched over the years in wrestling.

“As I said – It felt big, felt WrestleMania. I Felt like Super Bowl. And I wanted to show out. I wanted to create a show like, this that is not just about fighting. It’s about entertainment as well. And yeah, I felt like I did just that. That was fun. It was fun to just even channel The Undertaker. A character that I’ve watched for years in wrestling. And then, the way everything just played out. Having, Money in the Bank, I think, was that same night. And then people from WWE were at the fight. Yeah, it was cool,” said Israel Adesanya.

The next assignment on the part of Israel Adesanya will most likely be to defend his 185-pound belt against archnemesis Alex Pereira. Israel Adesanya has already been defeated twice by Pereira in the sport of kickboxing and thus it would be interesting to see how Israel makes a comeback.