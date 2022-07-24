We don’t need to talk about it, says Dustin Poirier in refraining from explaining Michael Chandler’s confrontation.

Looks like Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler didn’t have the friendliest of interactions at UFC 276.

With the former lightweight title challengers looking for action, a matchup between the two seems only too logical at the current stages of their careers. However, interest levels have fluctuated on each side’s end since Chandler arrived in the promotion at UFC 257 in January 2021.

They’ve had plenty to say about each other in the months since Chandler’s epic knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in May 2022. And the crowd at UFC 276 in “Sin City” was hot as the two were caught on video they are separated from each other. safety.

Altercation between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler



“I knew it was going to come up somewhere,” Poirier told DC & RC. “The thing with me and my wife talking about it now, I’m not going to tweet. Look, nothing negative about anybody in any conversations, online, nothing. If I have something to say. I will say it when the person is present and that is what you saw there. I had something to say and I got it off my chest. And I told him how I felt about him and that was it.

“If he’s not here to defend himself or for me to speak in front of him, we don’t need to talk about it,” he concluded.

Among the names Chandler was most interested in, he emphasized that Poirier was not one of them. Meanwhile, “The Diamond” was simply looking to fight anyone. Even toyed with the idea of ​​a welterweight clash against former teammate Colby Covington.

Instead, Poirier continues to be sidelined since his last appearance in December 2021, but remains busy in the gym.

“I’m be out in a couple of days to go back to train at American Top Team. I believe I going to pack my bags and stay there until I fight somebody, man,” Poirier said. We’ve got some things to work on and I’m ready to get back out there.”

