Kayla Braxton Apologizes Over Tweet Regarding Cause of Death of Aaron Carter: “I Don’t Want to Spread False Information”

Famous singer-turned-rapper Aaron Carter was found dead in his residence in Lancaster, California on November 5. Mourning his untimely demise, many fans expressed their thoughts and prayers on social media. WWE’s Kayla Braxton also reacted to the death of Aaron Carter but was slammed for her remarks.

Braxton took to her Twitter account and shared her thoughts on the passing of the brother of Nick Carter from Backstreet Boys. The WWE backstage interviewer called addiction a terrible sickness and felt bad that Aaron was not able to overcome it. She wrote:

“Damn. RIP Aaron Carter. Addiction is a horrible sickness. I hate he wasn’t able to beat it.”

Following the tweet, Kayla Braxton received a lot of criticism for her choice of insensitive words. Eventually, she had to delete the post and make another one.

Kayla Braxton apologized for the comments she had made on the death of Aaron Carter

Realizing her mistake, Kayla Braxton first deleted the Tweet that brought her so much backlash on the internet. She then made another post where she explained her earlier remarks.

Kayla Braxton apologized for her unkind wording and stated she was told that addiction led to the death of Aaron Carter. However, asserting that she does not want to spread false information, she said sorry for her earlier Tweet. She wrote:

I apologize if I spoke out of turn mentioning Aaron Carter’s addiction leading to his death. It’s what I was told, but I don’t want to spread false information. I know he’s been working hard to overcome addiction. Regardless, very sad news. I was always rooting for him. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) November 5, 2022

The main reason for the public outrage against Braxton was that Aaron Carter had been fighting his addiction lately. In his very last interview, the rapper stated he had checked into rehab to get his son back. However, it is speculated that Carter might have relapsed as he was an addict for more than a decade.

Well, it seems that the whole thing was nothing but a case of miscommunication and lack of adequate information. Anyway, it’s good that Kayla Braxton realized her mistake and made it right.

The Little Prince of Pop was found drowned in his bathtub

Aaron Carter began his singing career when he was just nine years old. He rose to stardom in the late 90s as his first few albums were instant hits. As his singing venture progressed, A.C made a shift and switched to rapping.

However, his addiction issues over the years created a lot of personal and professional problems for him. In fact, he had lost custody of his 10-month-old baby boy (Prince) under a court order.

Eventually, on November 5, he sadly passed away at the age of just 34. Aaron Carter was found drowned in a bathtub at his residence in California. As of now, no foul play has been indicted by the homicide department. The whole SportsRush team expresses its thoughts and prayers to the family of Aaron Carter.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.