WWE Ends Its Internal Investigation Against Vince McMahon Costing the Company $19.4 Million!

The wrestling world was stunned when Vince McMahon got entangled in a serious controversy earlier this year. In June, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the ex-WWE CEO paid $12 million to four female workers over the last 16 years. The whole thing led to him stepping down from his duties and then retiring. Plus, a special committee was set up by the WWE Board to conduct the investigation against Vince McMahon.

For the last few months, the special committee had been investigating allegations against the former chairman of WWE. During the investigation, former “EVP of Talent Relations” John Laurinaitis was also released for the company. Now, WWE has provided some major details regarding the whole investigation.

WWE says the committee has finished its investigation against Vince McMahon

During this year’s third-quarter earnings report, WWE announced that the investigation against Vince McMahon has finally come to an end. It was stated the special committee has also been disbanded. However, the hush money probe has cost WWE a whopping $19.4 million in total.

Talking about the investigation cost, it was noted Vince McMahon has agreed to pay the amount that is not covered by insurance. Moreover, the management is working with WWE Board to enforce the suggestions of the Committee.

WWE says the investigation into alleged misconduct by Vince McMahon “is now complete and the Special Committee has been disbanded.” The investigation cost WWE $19.4M. My reading is that that’s separate from the $19.6M in previously unrecorded payments made by Vince McMahon. pic.twitter.com/YewJQxQxBE — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) November 2, 2022

Now that the investigation is over, many fans were wondering whether Vince McMahon will return to his previous role. According to Fightful Select, the former CEO is done with WWE and won’t be returning in any capacity.

A person sitting in a high position told Fightful that the morale within WWE has been high since McMahon left. And, another WWE employee admitted there were concerns initially but that isn’t the case. Everyone in WWE is aware that bringing Vince back would be a major step back for the company.

The 77-year-old announced his retirement earlier this year in July

Whoever has worked with Vince McMahon for a decent period, never thought he would ever leave his spot. In fact, veterans like Shawn Michaels have stated that the former CEO used to joke about dying in the gorilla position.

However, following the hush money scandal and the internal investigation, Vince McMahon first decided to step down as the CEO of WWE. And then on 23rd July, he made a Tweet that shocked the whole pro wrestling world. Vince McMahon announced that he has finally decided to retire.

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

Anyway, despite the investigation coming to an end, the former CEO won’t be returning to the company. In fact, other than the shares he holds, Vince McMahon has no control over the WWE product. It is very unlikely that he will be back again other than if WWE inducts him into the Hall of Fame.

