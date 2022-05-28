Kevin Owens posts a hilarious reply to Edge’s Judgment Day member teases

Edge posted the pictures of wrestlers as teases for the newest member of Judgment Day. Kevin Owens comes up with a hilarious reply to Edge.

Edge is looking for members to join him as a part of Judgement Day. The wrestler made it clear on the episode of RAW that he is looking for members to join. Presently he has got Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley as the members of Judgement Day. The Rated-R Superstar posted a series of tweets regarding the same. The tease for the next member started on Twitter as Edge posted pictures of stars such as Ciampa, Finn Balor, Bayley, and even AJ Styles.

Kevin Owens posts a hilarious reply to Edge

Kevin Owens is well known not only for his skills in wrestling but also for his funny sense of humour. The wrestler is known to make fun of the situations whenever the opportunity arises. Even this time Owens did not miss upon the situation. The growth of hype around the new member made sure it caught the eyes of Owens. The wrestler did not shy away from responding to the Rated-R Superstar most hilariously. Kevin Owens had a hilarious reply Edge with funny cat pictures.

It is needed to be known which among the teased group of Superstars will join Edge’s wicked group in WWE. Also, it is needed to be known whether the teases will continue as of now. The Judgement Day is witnessing the growth at the hands of the Rated-R Superstar.

The wicked group of Edge has plans to take over RAW. As per the teases from the 48-year-old Superstar, Edge it is needed to be seen who among the following from Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles will join the group.

NXT Superstar Harland was supposed to be the part of the wicked group

As per the reports it was previously suggested that the plans were ready to include former NXT Superstar Harland aka Parker Bourdeaux in the group. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestler’s inclusion was kept under wraps. It was further known that Harland wasn’t even knowing about it.

When the company found “found something out about him” the decision was overturned. The overturning of the decision took place as a part of the wrestler’s release.

Speaking about the same Meltzer said, “The only thing we were told as to why it didn’t happen is that the company found something out about Boudreaux and made the decision based on that. The other reason is because of the feeling in NXT that he had stopped improving and he got a tag of getting hurt too much early on.”

Now only time will tell who will end up joining the wicked group of the Rated-R Superstar!