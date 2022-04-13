“The window is small” – WWE superstar Edge reveals when he will retire from professional wrestling

In an interview with Steven’s Wrestling Adventure, WWE superstar Edge reveals when he is going to retire from professional wrestling.

For Edge, life has not been a cakewalk. It’s been a complete roller coaster ride. The wrestler returned to the rings of wrestling in the year 2020. Edge returned on the back of a successful neck injury. The life-threatening injury of the wrestler had created a worrying atmosphere on the part of the family and fans.

But the wrestler made sure that he emerged stronger and even fitter from the injury. Edge returned to WWE after nine long years. But, the wrestler never looked out of touch. He has been on top of his game. The wrestler has put on some of the greatest matches alongside his counterparts at the Royal Rumble of 2020. But, in a recent interview, the WWE superstar has revealed his year of retirement.

Even though the fans and followers of the superstar knew it is somewhere down the lane, still they cannot imagine the sport of wrestling without their icon. But, the fact of the matter is that WWE will not be the same without one of its biggest players.

How long will Edge wrestle?

Even though the superstar is great the fact cannot be neglected that he is 48 years old. Even though Edge has not been out of touch even after his injury but the age factor is going to play its part. Going by his words, it can be assumed that even the wrestler is aware of it.

Speaking on Steven’s Wrestling Adventure, Edge said,

“(It) won’t be ten (years), definitely won’t be ten. I doubt it’ll be five. It’s gonna be before that. I don’t even think it’s going to be three. I don’t know. But I don’t think it’s going to be that long. I know the window is small.”

Edge also spoke about his return to the arena of WWE. The superstar said that even though he feels a lot fitter but he knows it’s not going to last for long.

“As I started feeling good and attacking life again, eight years later, nine years later, I started realizing that it was a possibility to come back and finally get that last three years and try and help young talent on the cusp, teach them a couple of little things.

To do it against a whole new era, to get in there with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and these guys that don’t need my help but it’s exciting to get in there with them and try to hang with them in this stage of my life and career. I know it’s not going to last for long and I only have so much in the tank to be able to do that. I want to get out before you start going, ‘his tank is getting low.’ I want to get out while people still have fond memories,” Edge concluded.

