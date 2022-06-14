“The Marine was supposed to be my movie” – Former WWE Champion claims he lost the Marine to John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently recalled how he lost a high-profile movie because of ‘The Cenation Leader’ John Cena.

The Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle recently spoke on the career of one of the biggest pro-wrestling superstars, John Cena. Angle also opened up about how the rise of John Cena cost him a WWE Studios movie.

During an episode of his podcast, the ‘American Hero’ went down memory lane and recalled his classic rivalry with John Cena. The Olympic Gold Medalist also recollected the moment when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by the 16-Time WWE Champion.

John Cena’s ‘The Marine’ movie was initially going to feature Kurt Angle

Produced by WWE Studios, Kurt Angle was the original choice for the 2006 ‘The Marine’ movie. But instead, the first installment of the Marine franchise marked the debut of John Cena on the big screen.

While speaking on his ‘The Kurt Angle Show‘, Angle revealed the whole story behind the movie casting. The Olympic Gold Medalist stated that Steve Austin was Vince’s first choice for the movie. But, after the Texas Rattlesnake left the company, Kurt Angle was offered the role.

The Olympic Gold Medalist said that he even considered taking a break from wrestling, but the studio wasn’t sure when to shoot the movie. One year later, Vince McMahon tells Angle that he is handing over The Marine to John Cena.

“The Marine was supposed to be my movie… Steve [Austin] left the company[WWE], so Vince gave the movie to me. I had it, and they weren’t sure when they were going to film it. A year went by, and then Vince came to me and said, ‘Hey, listen, I want to give that Marine movie to John Cena.” Kurt Angle recalled.

Angle believes WWE was trying to establish John Cena as their future megastar. Therefore, McMahon thought featuring Cena in the movie might legitimize his name in the company. Nonetheless, it was not Cena who Kurt Angle was angry with.

“I wasn’t mad at John; I was mad at Vince,” Kurt Angle hits at his former boss

While speaking on his show, Angle made it clear that he wasn’t angry with the Cenation Leader for getting the movie. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he wasn’t happy with WWE Owner. The veteran didn’t like Vince McMahon replacing him with a new kid. Angle claimed if Cena had made an impact in the industry, so did the Olympic Gold Medalist. Kurt Angle said:

“I wasn’t mad at John; I was mad at Vince. He just took the movie away from me because this new kid came in and made a huge impact. I made a huge impact too!”

Even though the whole incident seems too old to keep dwelling on, it’s good to see that both pro-wrestling icons are on good terms.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.