“Wow, this kid’s an as*hole” – Kurt Angle recalls laying into Hulk Hogan for turning up late

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recalled his backstage confrontation with Hulk Hogan back in 2002-2003 when the Hulkster turned up late to a house show.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medallist reminisced the moment when he was not happy with Hulk Hogan and talked about his run-in with the Hulkster. He recalled being furious because of Hogan showing up late for a house show at Madison Square Garden(MSG).

Kurt Angle explains why he did what he did that day

The Olympic Gold Medallist went on to clarify the whole incident and said that they had already structured the match. And Hogan just came in and started putting the match again. Kurt Angle stated that he told Hogan about his spots and asked him to do whatever he wants.

Speaking on his Podcast, Kurt said:

“I remember we were having a six-man tag at Madison Square Garden. I was in there, we were in there all day. We were doing a house show, we were having a six-man tag match. Its main eventing at Madison Square Garden and Hulk Hogan doesn’t come until 7 at night. Okay, the show is starting at 7:30.

Hulk Hogan comes in, we were sitting there, going over the match. Hogan walks up and says what are doing over tonight. I looked at him and say, You know what you’re doing? You’re doing this, this, and this. I told him what he was doing. I didn’t give him a choice.”

Kurt Angle is also the first person to make the Hulkster tap in the WWE ring.

On This Day – 16 Years Ago at King of the Ring 2002…@RealKurtAngle made history by becoming the first man to make @HulkHogan tapout in a #WWE Ring pic.twitter.com/nvSqQni3nC — Adam (@Adam_Lewis10) June 23, 2018

Hulk Hogan and Kurt Angle became good friends after the incident

Angle added that that wasn’t the first time they had met and further talked about why Hogan was late:

“It wasn’t even because he was an a*shole. He was late because he had an obligation. And I didn’t know this. So I am ripping on him and I’m telling him you’re not doing anything, you’re going to do what I tell you to do because we have a 6-man match and we have all the spots back to back where we need them and this is your area where you can shine. He was like ‘wow, this kid’s an as*hole’ and eventually I became good friends with him”

Kurt Admits that he felt bad about how he treated Hulk Hogan that day

Angle went on to admit that he shouldn’t have behaved like that. He also said that he felt bad about the way he treated Hulk Hogan that day:

“I did lay into him that night, and it was dumb, uh it was stupid on my part. And I don’t blame him. I feel bad for doing that to Hulk Hogan. I should have never done that.”

