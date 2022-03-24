Wrestling

“Wow, this kid’s an as*hole” – Kurt Angle recalls laying into Hulk Hogan for turning up late

Kurt Angle Hulk Hogan
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
Dhoni captaincy record in IPL: How many IPL trophies has MS Dhoni won for CSK?
Next Article
“We beat the Pistons before the All-Star Game and knew we could win the title”: Michael Jordan revealed the moment he knew the Bulls would win the 1991 championship
WWE Latest News
Kurt Angle Hulk Hogan
“Wow, this kid’s an as*hole” – Kurt Angle recalls laying into Hulk Hogan for turning up late

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recalled his backstage confrontation with Hulk Hogan back in…