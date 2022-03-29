“Let’s just say James had no interest” – LeBron James refused to meet The Undertaker even though the Deadman waited for almost an hour

During an event in 2016, LeBron James refused to meet The Undertaker despite ‘The Deadman’ waiting outside the locker room for an hour.

The Deadman, Undertaker is a household personality and owns a humongous fan following among the audience who follow WWE. Undertaker is popular all over the globe and fans cannot miss having a glimpse of their star wrestler. The Undertaker, owning to his busy schedule often keeps his fans waiting on their toes to give them a glimpse of his look. And the fans more often than not will be waiting eagerly yet happily to meet their superstar!

But how will it be if someone makes a famous personality wait at his door. Especially if the stature of the personality is as big as The Undertaker? Everyone cannot acknowledge your stature no matter how big of a personality you are. This is something The Deadman Undertaker realized after an incident with NBA Star LeBron James.

In the year 2016, The Deadman Undertaker was made to wait outside the locker room of LeBron James. Despite knowing that the star wrestler is waiting to meet the NBA superstar, LeBron James did not turn up. The incident took place during the Cavaliers’ game where The Undertaker and the WWE were invited.

“Here’s a life lesson”

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com explained that the reason behind LeBron James refusing to meet The Undertaker was because he didn’t have an appointment with him.

“Here’s a life lesson. If you don’t have an appointment, don’t already know James personally, aren’t a business associate or a small child, the odds of “meeting” James before or after a Cavs game in or near the locker room are not great. I once saw Houston Astros stud second baseman Jose Altuve try to get a meeting with James after a game against the Houston Rockets in Texas. The request came through various team PR officials. Let’s just say James had no interest.”

He also added that James wasn’t pleased with the idea of someone else trying to use him to make money or gain fame.

“Another rule. James is not cool with someone purposefully trying to make money or gain fame through him, away from the court. In other words, no PR stunts that don’t benefit James. He wore an Undertaker T-shirt. For him, that’s enough.”

The wrestler deserved a better treatment

But it could be noted that it was the WWE who had received the invitation for the event. The Deadman only did what was expected from him. Even the spokesperson of WWE confirmed that the legendary wrestler was only following the protocols by doing what was asked out of him.

“The Cavs invited WWE to the game and paid for the appearance. As their guests, we were gladly fulfilling their request to meet the team.” H/t FTW. As LeBron James, even The Undertaker being a widely respected superstar the fans were of the opinion that the wrestler certainly deserved a better treatment.

Click here to read more on WWE.