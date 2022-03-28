“He looked at me like I was delirious” – WWE Hall of Famer reveals how Vince McMahon reacted when he called John Cena a future WrestleMania main-eventer

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed what he advised Vince McMahon after discovering a 24 year John Cena back in the year 2001.

John Cena, after his debut in the year 2002 went on to become a household name among the followers of WWE. The wrestler gained immense popularity throughout the globe owning to his performance in the ring. Riding on this popularity the wrestler also went on to join Hollywood in the year 2010.

Post his debut around twenty years ago, the wrestler is also a 16 time world title winner, sharing the record with another legend of the ring Ric Flair. John Cena is one of the most-decorated wrestlers of the WWE arena and this popularity also went on to make him a popular face of the WWE company. But the man behind the introduction of this star wrestler to the arena of WWE is Jim Ross. The Hall of Famer and former WWE executive introduced the then 24 year old John Cena to WWE in the year 2001.

Jim Ross, on his Grilling JR podcast, revealed in the year 2020 about what made him speak to Vince McMahon about introducing John Cena to the rings of WWE. To which Jim Ross revealed that he was extremely impressed the insane work ethics of John Cena and that made him speak to the Chairperson WWE regarding his inclusion.

‘I never worked with a more dedicated guy than John Cena’

Jim Ross was asked whether or not Cena belongs on wrestling’s Mount Rushmore, which JR’ unequivocally replied, “Oh hell yes, absolutely… “If John Cena is not on the Mt. Rushmore of WWE stars, then there doesn’t need to be a Mt. Rushmore. Knock it down, and build an apartment building or something because you don’t need the mountain. He’s on that mountain and he’s very firmly in place.”

Jim Ross said that he was immensely impressed with the work ethics of Cena and explained how dedicated John Cena was towards his work.

“From the get-go, I never worked with a more dedicated guy than John Cena. The greatest work ethic of any guy I’ve ever known in the wrestling business for sure simply meaning he didn’t turn anything down but the covers… He did appearances, his Make-A-Wish total is astronomical, but John Cena was a very special guy.”

“Vince wasn’t as sold on it”

Jim Ross told his boss Vince McMahon that he had found a future WrestleMania main eventer, which McMahon seemed to scoff at. John Cena, later went on to become one of the favorite wrestlers of Vince McMahon. The WWE chief had so much faith in the wrestler that John Cena received his constant backing during the phase of late 2000s and early 2010s. Vince McMahon backed JohnCena despite facing criticism from majority of them.

“I told Vince ‘I agreed to terms with a WrestleMania main-eventer in 5 years’, he looked at me like I was delirious. I just felt in my heart that I had met a very special athlete. He could sit and talk, especially the WWF brand of wrestling, chapter and verse as good as anybody. I thought I met somebody very special, told Vince that much and he wasn’t as sold on it as I was but he didn’t know John Cena. He couldn’t have picked him out of a lineup, but he got to know him pretty well over the next three years” concluded Jim Ross.

Click here to read more on WWE.