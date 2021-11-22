“Listen, this wasn’t done to you personally” – Zelina Vega reveals Vince McMahon apologized for nixing her Super SmackDown match before 9/11

Zelina Vega reveals Vince McMahon apologized for nixing her Super SmackDown match before 9/11. The SmackDown special was a tribute to the 9/11 attacks.

WWE hosted a special episode of SmackDown on September 10 at Madison Square Garden in NYC. The event featured a stacked card. However, not all of them ended up taking place. Due to time constraints, a tag match featuring Zelina Vega and Carmella vs. Liv Morgan and Toni Storm was cancelled.

There was backlash from fans who believed the act to be disrespectful considering Vega’s father passed away in the 9/11 attacks, 20 years ago. The wrestler even had custom gear to pay tribute to her father, Michael Trinidad.

During a recent conversation with Alex McCarthy of talksSPORT, Vega accepted that she was disappointed when she found out that her match was cancelled but also revealed that Vince McMahon called her to personally apologize for cancelling her match.

“A lot of people were really upset, but I felt like a lot of the anger was misguided. I was disappointed, but I also knew it wasn’t a personal thing. If you knew — and obviously a lot of the fans don’t know that the show goes in order — the way that it went timewise, it got too close and they had to cut it.

“When it got cut, Vince McMahon called me and apologized because he wanted to make sure that I knew, ‘Listen, this wasn’t done to you personally or anything, it was literally just [the time], I had to make that call and I’m so sorry.’ And people don’t know that side either.

“I love and appreciate my fans so, so much. I wish I could just squish their little faces. Because sometimes people can feel like they’re part of the machine and it’s no big deal, and the fans probably don’t give a crap, but the outpouring of love I felt that day — and a bunch of other days too — is incredible. Without the fans, we’d literally be nowhere. Just know it wasn’t something done personally to me. To have a boss to care enough to call you and go ‘Look, I’m sorry’ that’s important.”

Vega has since gone on to win the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament, the women’s division version of the King of the Ring tournament.

