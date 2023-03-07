WWE Superstar Recalls Explaining What Naruto Was to Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is certainly not the type who watches Anime. So, you can only imagine the confusion when Zelina Vega sat down with him to explain what Naruto was. She was eager to get Neil Kaplan, the English voice actor of Madara to do her entrance for the Royal Rumble. The WWE chairman was not aware why she specifically requested him. So, she had to sit down with him and break it all down.

The first and only Queen’s crown winner tried to break the long series into as many wrestling terms as she could. Ultimately, she was successful in her pursuit, but the story in itself is quite hilarious.

Zelina Vega recalls explaining what Naruto was to Vince McMahon

During an appearance on the I Hear Voices podcast, Zelina Vega talked about her love for Naruto. She revealed Vince McMahon’s reaction to getting his first taste of Naruto. When Vince McMahon asked why she wanted the voice actor of Madara to announce her entrance, she asked him if he knew what Crunchyroll was.

“A sushi, yes,” Vince confidently answered.

Zelina Vega then told him that Crunchy Roll was actually the Netflix of anime and Naruto was the WWE of anime before getting into why she wanted Madara’s voice actor.

“So, Crunchyroll is like the Netflix of anime,” Zelina Vega said. “He’s like ‘okay, I get that.‘ So Naruto is like the WWE of anime. He’s like ‘okay, I like Naruto. This is good.’ Madara is kind of like what Paul Heyman is to Roman! He was like ‘okay, we need it.’ Speaking his language, you know.”

When asked if Vince McMahon was receptive to her ideas, Vega said that it depended on whether it made sense for her character or not.

“He goes, okay. Is this a Thea thing, or is this a Zelina thing? Which one are we doing here?” she said.

Zelina Vega was a presenter at the 7th Annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Vega is a major anime and gaming fan. She was recently seen at the 7th Annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The event took place at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan.

She was at the ceremony to present the awards for “Best Anime Song” and “Best Romance.”

Vega posted a behind-the-scenes footage on her social media.

