“I was very distracted the whole week” – Becky Lynch brings up Ric Flair after beating Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2021

Becky Lynch brings up Ric Flair after beating Charlotte Flair in the Women’s Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2021.

Becky Lynch fought Charlotte Flair in the opening match of this year’s Survivor Series. The RAW Women’s Champion overcame the SmackDown Women’s champion after a vicious bout in a controversial finish that protected both performers.

Also read: Roman Reigns discusses a possible move to Hollywood

Flair attempted to steal the win by rolling Lynch up as she grabbed the second rope for leverage. However, the referee caught her in the act but failed to spot Lynch who picked up the win doing the same tactic. The Man then mocked her opponent by telling her to run to her father and “tell all the dirt sheets” that Lynch is the best.

Becky Lynch brings up Ric Flair after beating Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2021

After the match, Lynch was interviewed by BT Sport. She revealed the pressure she had on her shoulders all week and even brought up her online feud with Ric Flair.

“Look, when you’re going in with this much animosity, it’s so much stress, cause you have so much hatred. And carrying around that hatred, that’s hard for anybody. And knowing that there’s people out there that hate you as much as you hate her, and there’s a whole team. She’s got her fans, I’ve got my fans, but that’s a lot of hatred, that’s a lot of animosity. And to carry that around for a full week and her dad’s coming at me… the whole thing was very stressful, and I’m trying to do all of these appearances, trying to get my workouts in, but I was very distracted the whole week.”

“I don’t know we can both be in the same business and be friends.” Wow 😳@BeckyLynchWWE spoke to @arielhelwani immediately after her match against Charlotte at #SurvivorSeries No holding back. pic.twitter.com/RlJkrE4avF — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 22, 2021



Ric Flair recently took to Twitter to claim that Lynch would not be able to beat his daughter.

I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE. 😂😂😂 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 16, 2021



Lynch responded by accusing the WWE Hall of Famer for using her name for clout and expressing pity for him. Flair did not take kindly to the comments and made another scathing post toward the RAW Women’s Champion.

So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man… The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband. pic.twitter.com/VjeyyMElG3 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 17, 2021



Click here for more Wrestling News