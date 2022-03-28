“Look at the stats” – WWE Legend Ric Flair takes his Pick between LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the NBA GOAT

While having a chat with Mark Madden, WWE legend Ric Flair chose between LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the NBA GOAT.

The debate between the two NBA stars, LeBron James and Michael Jordan for the greatest of all time has been going on for a long time. While both the stars hold the utmost respect for each other it is the media and the fans who are always engaged in this debate and both parties make sure to place their superstar ahead of the other. Recently, the 16-time World champion in professional wrestling, Ric Flair commented on this topic and picked LeBron James ahead of Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time in the NBA.

Representing the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan won six championships and dominated the era of the 90s as nobody else did. On the other hand, LeBron James has four championships in his armour. But, it is the longevity of his career that has impressed people around the globe. The legend has been playing the sport at the professional level for the last 19 years and still owns a lot more to offer.

Ric Flair picks LeBron James as the GOAT

Former WWE wrestler Ric Flair had a forty-year long career in professional wrestling and knows a thing or two about longevity. Ric Flair has wrestled at a professional level in various areas of wrestling including WCW, WWE, and TNA. The track record of the legend shows the amount of experience he owns in the stream of wrestling. This time, for a change, Ric Flair spoke about NBA and picked LeBron James as the greatest NBA star of all time. He picked LeBron James ahead of another legend, Micheal Jordan.

Recently, Mark Madden was been invited by Ric Flair for the 16th episode of ‘Ric Flair Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED’. During the show Mark Madden spoke about the NBA legend, LeBron James ad also spoke about how the NBA star had expressed his desire to play alongside his son. In reply to this, Ric Flair mentioned that he considers LeBron James as the Greatest of All Time owning to the longevity of his career. The WWE legend also hoped that the NBA legend stays in LA.

“Well, I hope it’s in LA. But it could be in Cleveland, you never know,” Ric Flair told Mark Madden about LeBron James’ future. “The nice thing about LeBron is being the greatest of all time. Which I still think he is. I love Michael Jordan. But look at the stats and he just keeps playing. I mean, he’s averaging 29 points this year. Guys, come on, 29 what, 9 and 8 or something like that.”

The WWE legend Ric Flair has always been an admirer of LeBron James and has never shied away from calling him the GOAT.

