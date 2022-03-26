‘You ended up being the biggest disappointment’ Ryback faces backlash for his Tweet on retirement of Triple-H

Ryback faced backlash on social media for his controversial tweet on Triple-H. Triple-H recently announced retirement from wrestling.

WWE legend wrestler Triple-H recently announced his retirement from in-ring wrestling. The 14-time world champion suffered a cardiac issue last September. The decision to walk away from the ring is a result of it. His last TV match was back in 2019 against Randy Orton at WWE Super ShowDown. Speaking Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take about his future as an active wrestler Triple H said,

“I won’t – I would never wrestle again. First, I have a defibrillator in my chest. Which, it’s probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV.”

In an interview with @stephenasmith, @TripleH officially announces his retirement from in-ring competition. pic.twitter.com/MQcBAIb4gv — First Take (@FirstTake) March 25, 2022

Fans and wrestlers of the WWE arena praised the legend on his successful career and wished him good health. But one tweet that irked the fans was that from Ryback. In the past, Ryback had discussed his issues with Triple-H to the WWE management and today he took to Twitter to express his disappointment. The latter half of Ryback’s tweet includes the best wishes to the legendary wrestler. But, it is the first half of the tweet due to which he is been facing backlash on social media.

‘You ended up being the biggest disappointment’

“You ended up being the biggest disappointment for me personally from loving you growing up, but I wish you well in retirement and future good health. #HHH #TripleH #Ryback #Retirement

@TripleH” tweeted Ryback expressing his disappointment about the star wrestler.

While it is true that many wrestlers who have worked with Triple-H anywhere between the 1990s and 2010s have faced issues with the wrestler. However,this was not an appropriate moment to speak on the issues as such.

You ended up being the biggest disappointment for me personally from loving you growing up, but I wish you well in retirement and future good health. #HHH #TripleH #Ryback #Retirement @TripleH pic.twitter.com/b0fmzjmvuc — The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) March 25, 2022

What an incredibly insensitive thing to tweet. There’s such a thing as taking the high road and not making every unfortunate situation about yourself. Can only hope one day you learn how to do that. — Jim Parsons (@TalkingRaw) March 25, 2022

You waited till the man’s health is bad to tweet this wow. — (@WWELavonte) March 25, 2022

So why even tweet? Of all days. — Jim Lahey (@Gavsy69) March 25, 2022

What a strange thing to tweet. — Mike (@AflashofArrows) March 25, 2022



Triple-H won his first WWE title in 1999, defeating Mick Foley in the main event of Raw. There was no looking behind from then on. The star wrestler rose to immense success in the world of WWE. After The Undertaker, Triple H has appeared in the most Hell in a Cell match in the WWE. Post the year 2011 the star wrestler began performing only as a part-time wrestler in the ring. He was mostly seen in the role of the vice-president of the company. The wrestler is also an executive producer of the NXT brand.

