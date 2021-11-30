“Nah babe, seriously. Meet me at the bar” – Former WWE star says Hall of Famer hit on his mother

Former WWE star says Hall of Famer hit on his mother. He recalled the incident during a recent appearance on a podcast where he revealed his own reaction to it.

Heath Slater recently appeared on the latest edition of Talk ‘n Shop. The former WWE star shared several stories one of which involved his mother getting hit on by WWE Hall of Famer Michael P.S. Hayes on their way home after attending a wrestling show.

Also read: Triple H’s recent cardiac event was reportedly “very, very, very serious”

Slater was only eight years old back then and was excited at the prospect of spending time with the wrestler. So he tried to convince his mother to heed to his advances but his mother did not budge and the wrestler eventually drove off in his car.

Former WWE star Heath Slater says Hall of Famer Michael Hayes hit on his mother

“He hit on my mom when I was like eight. After the show, we’re walking out. Next thing you know, he and Jimmy ‘Jam’ Garvin pull up in this damn car. Michael Hayes pulls up, my mom’s walking, and the next thing you know, you hear ‘hey babe!’ My mom turns around and looks, I’m looking and I’m like ‘oh s–t, that’s Michael Hayes!’ He literally said ‘hey! I’m staying at the Marriott down the street. Come by the bar!’ I say ‘mom! Let’s go!’

“So he’s hitting on my mother and me being eight, I’m like ‘hey, let’s go! I want to have fun mom!’ So my mom is there like ‘nah, that’s okay. Good show’ this and that. And Michael’s like ‘nah babe, seriously. Meet me at the bar.’ And then they drive off you know, and I’m looking at my mom like ‘mom, let’s go!’ Then we went home. It was just one of those things. That shoot happened.”

Slater and Hayes would end up working together in the WWE. However, Slater never told this incident to Hayes who eventually learned of it from Dr. Tom Prichard.

“The funny thing about it is I, in all consciousness, in all faith, told Dr. Tom about it. So Dr. Tom Prichard, when Michael Hayes came down to elevate talent in FCW, he thought it was funny to bring it up. And then Hayes was like ‘oh yeah! I remember her!’ So everyone would go around and joke that Hayes is my real father, that type of s–t. How do you think I had a job for fifteen years?!”

Slater signed with the WWE back in 2006. He is thef irst wrestler to hold both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships while also being the inaugural WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions with Rhyno. Slater was released in 2020 due to budget cuts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, ending his 14-year tenure with the company.

Click here for more Wrestling News