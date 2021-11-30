Triple H’s recent cardiac event was reportedly “very, very, very serious”. The WWE Hall of Famer is yet to have recovered enough to get back to his daily responsibilities.

WWE Hall of Famer and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque suffered a cardiac event back during the first of September. The WWE later announced that he was admitted to a hospital and underwent surgery, due to a genetic heart problem.

WWE’s statement also noted that that Triple H is expected to make a full recovery. However, he reportedly has not yet resumed his daily duties with the company, and it remains to be seen when he will be back full-time. Although, there is no word on if he will return to the same exact high-stress job that he had before.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, riple H’s cardiac event was described as “very, very, very serious” by a source.

Stephanie McMahon and Bruce Prichard have stated that the Game is doing much better now. However, it may be a while before he fully recovers. Meltzer has speculated that Triple H’s in-ring career is all but over. Although, he may wrestle one last match to leave on his own terms.

”I wouldn’t expect HHH to ever wrestle again. Although it is possible he may do one retirement match if he feels the need to leave on his own terms and doctors will clear him, but that’s not likely to be for a long time and he hasn’t even returned to behind-the-scenes work yet.”

Earlier this month how Triple H was spotted on a tour of the new WWE HQ offices that are being built up in Stamford, CT.

Triple H has missed the recent NXT 2.0 tapings, including the big reboot episode in mid-September, but there’s no word on if he’s had any remote involvement.

