A Perfect Tribute: WWE Reveals a Life-size Statue Of The Undertaker before Wrestlemania 38

The Phenom Undertaker took his Instagram to share the video of Shawn Michaels and Triple H revealing his statue in front of WWE fans.

The Undertaker is one of the most-decorated in-ring pro-wrestler of all time. WWE decided to immortalize the Phenom and made a life-size statue of the WWE legend. During the first night of WrestleMania Axxess, a statue-unveil ceremony was held in front of hundreds of WWE fans. WWE also shared the stills of the event on social media.

A life-sized statue of WWE Hall of Fame inductee The @undertaker was revealed during the first night of #WrestleMania Axxess. #WWEHOF 📸 https://t.co/qdKEkD124c pic.twitter.com/gFDowPHbQX — WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2022

The Undertaker’s wife and daughter also attended the Undertaker statue-unveil ceremony

The Phenom’s wife Michelle McCool and their daughter were also present during the ceremony. The event was held in a ring at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars like Kane, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Godfather, Mark Canterbury, Rikishi, and Dennis Knight were also attending the event.

Fans chant, ‘You Deserve It’ during the Undertaker’s Stature-unveil ceremony

There is no doubt that the Undertaker has earned every ounce of respect and fame he is getting after his in-ring retirement. All the WWE fans in attendance were chanting for The Dead Man, and showered their love on The Phenom by saying “you deserve it!” and “thank you, Taker!”

The Undertaker also gave a speech after the statue-unveil and gagged that if Michaels and Triple H ever want to give up their Kliq cards, then there might be room for them as well.

The Undertaker said:

“Honestly, you don’t know how much it means to me. We are forever a brotherhood. No matter where we are, we are always a brotherhood and we always will be. If you two guys, if you ever wanna give up your Kliq card, we might have room for ya. I’m just saying.”

The Deadman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before this year’s Wrestlemania.

The Undertaker was named the first inductee into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon will be the one to induct the WWE legend.

The Phenom made his WWE debut at the 1990 Survivor Series and retired at Survivor Series 2020. In his career of almost 30 years, the Phenom has won nearly every major Championship in WWE. Not to forget his historic 21-year WrestleMania undefeated streak. Here is a look at some of the best moments of the Undertaker in WWE.

