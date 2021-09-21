Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley crowned new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The two beat Natalya and Tamina Snuka on RAW tonight.

Former RAW Women’s Champions Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley have added another feather to their hat by winning the Women’s Tag Team Championships from Natalya and Tamina Snuka on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

The SummerSlam rivals brought an end to Tamina and Natalya’s reign at 129 days. They won the championships from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the May 14 SmackDown episode. This is Ripley’s first run with the championship. Nikki has hed the title with Alexa Bliss before.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship came after a Connor’s Cure segment. Nikki and Ripley dedicated their match to children suffering from cancer. The two would eventually go on to win the championships.



