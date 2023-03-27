WWE Is Seemingly Keeping the Results of WrestleMania 39 a Secret From the Wrestlers as Well

Triple H is pulling out all the stops heading into WrestleMania. This marks Triple H’s first-ever WrestleMania as the Chief Content Officer. So far, 13 major matches are booked for the event. Ever since Triple H took the reins from Vince McMahon, the modus operandi has slightly changed. With WrestleMania 39 being a two-night affair, the winners of both nights will reportedly not know the results until they arrive at the arena.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, is set to headline the Night 1 of WrestleMania against Rhea Ripley with the title on stake.

The Night 2 will see Roman Reigns defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. Although fans have theorized that Roman Reigns is likely to emerge as the victor, WWE has kept the winner a secret. That said, will WWE surprise us with a new Champion?

Winners of Nights 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 39 will reportedly learn about the results of the match after they arrive at the arena

The Wrestling Blog reported that the wrestlers at WrestleMania 39 will only learn about the results of the match after they arrive at the arena. Roman Reigns is reportedly expected to win the match, in theory. But, the real outcome of the match will remain a mystery to the Tribal Chief himself.

This means that the competitors in the main event will get less time to plan the finish of their match. Earlier, it was reported that WWE is planning to extend Roman Reigns’ title reign until SummerSlam. It remains to be seen if there’s any truth to the speculations come WrestleMania.

I’m been told that the winners for night 1 no body will know until they get to the arena on Saturday, and the winners of night 2 no body will know until they get to the arena on Sunday. — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 25, 2023

On the other hand, the feud between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley has also picked up steam in the past couple of months. The WWE Universe has been spitballing on social media that Ripley would dethrone the Queen. It will be interesting to see the finish of both matches.

WrestleMania 39 updated match card

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match- Roman Reigns(c) Vs Cody Rhody

SmackDown Women’s Championship match- Charlotte Flair(c) Vs Rhea Ripley

Raw Women’s Championship match- Bianca Belair(c) Vs Asuka

WWE Undisputed World Tag Team Championship match- The Usos(c) Vs Kevin Ownes & Sami Zayn

United States Championship Match- Austin Theory(c) Vs John Cena

Intercontinental Championship Match- Gunther(c) Vs Drew McIntyre Vs Sheamus

Seth Rollins Vs Logan Paul

Brock Lesnar Vs Omos

Damage CTRL Vs Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus

Women’s Four-way tag team match- Live Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Vs Natalya & Shotzi Vs Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Vs To Be Announced

Men’s four-way tag team match- Street Profits Vs Braun and Ricochet Vs Alpha Academy Vs Viking Raider

Rey Mysterio Vs Dominik Mysterio

