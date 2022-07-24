“No wonder I never got that raise” – Former WWE star takes a jab at Vince McMahon following the hush money indictments

Ex-WWE women’s champion Mickie James recently reacted to the allegations against the former WWE CEO, Vince McMahon.

World Wrestling Entertainment(WWE), the biggest pro-wrestling company, has been surrounded by controversies over the last few months. One of them was the Chairman of the Board getting accused of sexual misconduct with his former female workers.

According to the Wall Street Journal(WSJ), Mr. McMahon has paid around $ 12 million to cover at least three such affairs. While fans have been unleashing their rage using hashtags and memes, wrestlers like Mickie James are taking to social media to express themselves.

Last month, the world’s leading business publication(WSJ) shocked everyone by unveiling that Vince McMahon had paid $3 million hush money to a former female worker and is being investigated by the board members. Later, WSJ claimed the amount was 12 million and was paid to four women over 16 years.

Following the unraveling, the pro wrestling tycoon has been facing a lot of backlash from not just fans but also the former WWE superstars.

Mickie James sarcastically mocked Vince McMahon through a tweet

Recently, the former 4-time Impact Knockouts Champion took to Twitter to give her take on Vince McMahon’s hush money scandal. Mickie James took a shot at Mr. McMahon by wondering why she never got a raise in the company. The former WWE star had her fair share of conflicts with the company in the past. Mickie James accused WWE management of sending her belongings in a trash bag after she was released from the company last year.

Regardless, Mickie James expressed her feelings through a tweet with a GIF of her saying, ‘What?’ She wrote:

“No wonder I never got that raise…”

No wonder I never got that raise… 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fN65ebfmTh — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 8, 2022

Well, it appears the former WWE women’s champion is shocked to hear the accusations against her former boss. Although the tweet was short, it was enough to convey her disappointment at Mr. McMahon. Nevertheless, the former TNA Knockouts champion did make a surprise appearance in WWE earlier this year.

TNA Women’s champion entered the 2022 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match

After leaving WWE in 2021, Mickie James signed with Impact Wrestling and even won the women’s championship. However, the former WWE star made a guest appearance earlier this year as the 20th entrant of the women’s Royal Rumble match. Even though it was just a one-time gig, the former star got the WWE crowd behind her.

Anyway, Mickie James is a future WWE Hall of Famer for all her accomplishment in WWE. In a 17-year-long run with TNA and WWE, James has had 10-world title reigns and is still active in the ring. Let’s see, when does she make a jump to WWE again. And if she does, which brand gold will she be targeting.

