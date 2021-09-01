“Vince has always been kind to me” – Former WWE Star reveals Vince McMahon apologized to her after her release

Former WWE Star reveals Vince McMahon personally called and apologized to her after her release from the promotion earlier this year.

The WWE have released several wrestlers this year. Former Women’s Champion Mickie James was one of them. Her departure gained even more notoriety due to the manner in which the entire situation was handled by the company. Mickie James received her belongings in a thrash bag and the company received a lot of backlash for it.



During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, James opened up about her own release and also spoke about her relationship with Vince McMahon. She claimed that Vince had always been kind to her before drawing parallels between their lives.

Former WWE Star reveals Vince McMahon apologized to her after her release

“When Vince McMahon called me to apologise when I got my stuff in the trash bag it was a very sincere apology. My issue was never with Vince, because Vince has always been kind to me, he’s always treated me with respect and with love, even when he was upset at me at WrestleMania for this thing (Mickie sticks two fingers up). When I look at Vince’s life and my life, I think—aside from the fact he’s a billionaire now—our beginnings are not all that different. We’re not very different people. I think I connected with Vince on a real level, on a human level, which is probably uncommon.”

Following her WWE release, James has gone on to become the executive producer of NWA EmPowerr, the promotion’s all-women pay-per-view.

NWA Empowerr took place this past weekend and has been cosidered a success by both wrestlers and fans.

