“It bothered me a long time” – WWE’s former referee talks about Vince McMahon’s controversial decision that gave him sleepless nights

Former WWE referee Earl Hebner recently shared how he could not sleep properly for 20 years because of Vince McMahon.

When you talk about the top 3 controversies in pro wrestling history, Montreal Screwjob will definitely be one of them. The incident happened at the 1997 Survivor Series, where Shawn Michaels was booked to defeat Brett Hart without letting the latter know. Montreal Screwjob is also remembered as the moment when Vince McMahon screwed Brett ‘The Hitman’ Hart. Recently, Earl Hebner talked about Vince McMahon and shared his side of the incident.

Earl Hebner has been a professional referee since 1977 and has worked across promotions. However, his run with WWE was between 1988 and 2005. The veteran was the referee of that match.

Earl Hebner says Vince McMahon’s decision bothered him for two decades

During the match, as soon as Michaels locked The Hitman in a sharpshooter, Vince asked the referee to declare Shawn Michaels victorious. The decision was so sudden that Hebner couldn’t do anything than play a part in the controversial decision.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Bill Apter, the former WWE referee claimed Vince McMahon’s decision bothered him for a long long time. The veteran even revealed that he had sleepless nights for two decades. Hebner also told he finally go peace two years ago when he reconciled with The Hitman. He said:

“I hadn’t slept well except two years ago when we made up. It bothered me a long time. It bothered me just as much as it did Bret.”

Nevertheless, Hebner and WWE parted ways when he and his brother were fired in 2005 for selling official merchandise without permission. Since then, Earl Hebner has not worked with WWE and has often talked about his bad blood with the company.

The legendary referee returns to the ring at Impact’s Slammiversary Pay Per View

After leaving WWE, Earl Hebner signed with TNA and refereed there until 2017. The veteran was also honored for his work in TNA and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. Hebner also joined AEW in 2019 where he was mostly used primarily for the main events and title matches.

But, the former WWE referee made a surprise appearance on TNA’s recent Slammiversary PPV. Hebner entered the ring during a 10-man tag team match when the original referee was knocked out. The veteran counted the pin as the “American Wolf” pinned the “French Canadian Frankenstein.”

Given Earl Hebner’s history with WWE, it is unlikely that fans will ever see the veteran calling decisions inside the WWE ring. But, it’s good to know all is good between Hebner and The Hitman. Anyway, let’s see, if and when his conflict with WWE gets sorted.

