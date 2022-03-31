“One of my best friends is Ric Flair” – NBA Legend Charles Barkley opens up on his Friendship with The Rock and Ric Flair

During an interview on The Sessions NBA Legend Charles Barkley spoke about his friendship with The Rock and Ric Flair.

WWE owns popular all over the world. Legends from various fields, be sports, business, politics and others follow the sport closely and admire the wrestlers for the job they do.

One of such superstars from the world of sport who admire the sport of professional wrestling and is an avid follower of WWE is the NBA Legend Charles Barkley.

Over the years Charles Barkley has entertained NBA fans all over the globe. The NBA superstar is a household name among the followers of the sport.

“I have been in the business a long time”

But one thing that a majority of Charles Barkley’s fans are unaware of. It is the NBA superstar is an avid follower of the sport of wrestling and has a couple of good friends in the WWE arena. During an interview on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, he spoke about his knowledge of the wrestling business and said that he attended various wrestling events.

Barkley also said that he is familiar with the business related to this sport. On the show, Charles Barkley also spoke about his bonding with the superstars of WWE, The Rock and Ric Flair.

“I have been in the business a long time. One of my best friends is Ric Flair. I’ve known The Rock since he was in college. I have been to a gazillion matches, even going back to Birmingham, Alabama, where I grew up in a small town. I’m talking and I’m going Four Horsemen, Junkyard Dog. So I have been in the business for a long time.”

The Rock has been the face of the WWE company for a long time

Similar to Charles Barkley, The Rock and Ric Flair does not need any introduction. The wrestlers own a huge fan following all across the globe. It is often seen for the sporting professionals from other arenas completing the wrestling skills of both these wrestlers.

On one hand, Ric Flair has wrestled under various banners all across the globe. Whereas The Rock has spent most of his professional wrestling career under the banner of WWE.

Legendary Ric Flair is a 10-time winner of the NWA World Heavyweight Championship along with being a seven-time winner of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

The star wrestler is also a thirteen-time Triple Crown Champion in WWE. The other superstar of the WWE arena, The Rock has been the face of the WWE company for a long time. The wrestler has entered Hollywood and is often seen performing unbelievable action on the celluloid.

