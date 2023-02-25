Pat McAfee Reacts to His Match With Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38 Being Named “The Worst Match of the Year”

Apart from being an outstanding color commentator, Pat McAfee has also proved himself an entertainer in the ring. So far, the former football punter has wrestled three PPV matches and has aced all of them. However, the readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter have a different opinion about one of his matches last year. Recently, they voted Pat McAfee versus Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38 as “The Worst Match of the Year”.

Through a series of Twitter posts, Pat McAfee recently shared his feeling about fighting Mr. McMahon at WrestleMania 38. Apparently, the way the SmackDown color commentator feels is the opposite of how the match will be remembered.

Pat McAfee cherishes working alongside Vince McMahon and Steve Austin at WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 38, Pat McAfee was a part of two back-to-back matches. First, he fought Austin Theory who he defeated but lost the impromptu match against Vince McMahon. Despite the second match being short, it seems the Wrestling Observer Newsletter readers could not connect with it.

Pat McAfee took to Twitter recently and reacted to his WrestleMania 38 match being voted as the worst match of the year. The SmackDown commentator stated that Mr. McMahon was “MUCH stronger” than many would imagine. In fact, he claimed the 77-year-old caught him “off guard”.

The former football punter also expressed his feeling about being a part of the conclusion of an epic rivalry. McAfee revealed he was 10 when Steve Austin delivered his first stunner to Vince McMahon. Seeing both legends ending their feud in the ring was a living dream for him.

As to the award, the SmackDown commentator appreciated it after confessing he was a part of the planning process. Pat McAfee wrapped up his thoughts by stating he would remember WrestleMania 38 “in Jerry World, forever”.

Well… Me and Vince McMahon’s match at WrestleMania has officially been named “Worst (nonsanctioned) match of the year” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/La5DptSkmX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 24, 2023

The color commentator is rumored to make his return to WWE in the coming weeks

Last year, in September, Pat McAfee announced that he will be taking a break from WWE. The former football punter left his work in WWE to be a part of ESPN’s College Gameday. Although he returned at the recent Royal Rumble PPV but hasn’t appeared on WWE t since then.

WrestlingBlog recently claimed that McAfee will be making his WWE return very soon. In fact, it was reported that the color commentator will be back “in a matter of weeks”.

According to a report I received Pat Mcaffe is scheduled to return to WWE very soon. No exact date told but was told expect to be back in a matter of weeks — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) February 25, 2023

Nevertheless, just like WrestleMania 38, one can assume WWE might have plans for Pat McAfee this year as well. And considering his in-ring work and popularity among fans, another match at the Showcase of Immortals is not out of the question.

