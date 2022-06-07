“Patience, it’s almost time” – Former WWE Champion teases a possible comeback to wrestling

After a year-long hiatus, former WWE Champion teases his return to wrestling through his tweets and posts on his social media.

After almost a year of absence from wrestling, Bray Wyatt’s recent activity on Twitter is a clear indication of his fast-approaching comeback. Wyatt first changed his Twitter handle’s name to @Windham6 while serving his 90-day WWE non-compete clause.

Since then, Bray had been posting cryptic messages on his Twitter. He later changed his name to “Red Circle”. On Tuesday, Rotunda changed his Twitter name again to Wyatt 6 which led the fans to speculate about his return. Bray has always stayed in character on his social media exuding the same bizarreness in his posts and Tweets as in the ring.

Along with changing his name on Twitter, he changed his profile picture to an image that seems to be an inverted moth with its head scratched in red. Looking closely into the scribbles, you will be able to decipher the face of the Fiend.

Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now⭕️ — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) May 31, 2022

Bray further indicated in his tweets how he persevered after his release from the company and has come to grips with it.

I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again.

Believe in me.#IFoundIt — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) May 31, 2022

Windham tweeted again an hour later, slamming the doubters, referring to them as “irrelevant clowns”.

Patience. It’s almost time — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) May 31, 2022

In his final tweet, Bray made it conspicuous that he is ready to return.

Will Bray Wyatt return to WWE or debut somewhere else?

Bray Wyatt was released from the WWE on July 31, 2021.

After his release, Bray began working on a horror film project with special effects artist Jason Baker. The new “Face of Fear” spot is currently vacant in the WWE.

As the career of The Undertaker approached its end, WWE developed a new character to strike fear in the hearts of the superstars and the WWE universe. While it is more likely for Windham to return to the WWE, it is still too early to ignore the possibility of Bray debuting as an All Elite. Sources revealed that Bray Wyatt was making a staggering amount of $4 million a year in the WWE before his release. With an asking price so high, will AEW be able to afford Wyatt?