“Please unfollow” – WWE Star reacts to fan asking him to join AEW on social media

WWE Star reacts to fan asking him to join AEW on social media. There has been an influx of former WWE Stars jumping ship to AEW recently.

The WWE has been the pinnacle of wrestling for a long time now. The company has largely operated without a competitor in the market. However, AEW seems determined to give WWE a hard time in their bid to hold on to their spot at the top.

The Tony Khan led promotion has grown tremendously in the last few years and has even managed to lure top talents such as Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole from the WWE. The company even managed to bring CM Punk out of retirement and there are reports of many more WWE talent looking to join the growing company. However, Dolph Ziggler is not one of them.

WWE Star Dolph Ziggler reacts to fan asking him to join AEW on social media

Ziggler took to Twitter to post a throwback picture of himself and Daniel Bryan from the WWE Bragging Rights Pay Per View where he was the Intercontinental Champion.

10 years ago today,

back when I was good pic.twitter.com/Hd6bB0lfCv — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) October 24, 2021



A fan commented under the picture and suggested that he should jump ship to AEW just as Bryan did. Ziggler did not take kindly to the unsolicited advice and simply asked the fan to unfollow him.

Please unfollow — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) October 24, 2021



Despite not being in a favourable position with the company at the moment, Ziggler has had a decorated career with the promotion. The Show Off has held the World Heavyweight Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship six times, the United States Championship twice, the Raw Tag Team Championship twice, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once.

He has a total of 14 championships in the promotion apart from being the sole survivor of two Survivor Series elimination matches and winning the 2012 Money in the Bank. Ziggler has also headlined multiple WWE pay-per-view events and is without a doubt a future WWE Hall of Famer.

