“It’s the greatest of any era from top to bottom” – Sasha Banks believes WWE Women’s division is the greatest of any era

Sasha Banks believes WWE Women’s division is the greatest of any era. The Boss added that she wanted to keep the momentum goiing forward.

The WWE has come under the radar for the manner in which they have booked their women’s division recently. However, former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks believes that the roster is is the best it has ever been.

During a recent conversation with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, the Boss made the bold claim that the current generation of female WWE stars is the best the wrestling promotion has ever had in the entirety of their existence.

“I feel like we’ve been knocking down every door that’s been closed in front of us. If they keep making more doors, we’re going to keep knocking them down. The WWE women’s division is the best it’s ever been. I think it’s the greatest of any era from top to bottom, and I can’t wait to see what more the future brings, even from NXT 2.0. To see how many women are down there from when I first started, there was only a group of eight and now there’s maybe a group of 30. Just to see the growth from then to now is so beautiful.”

Banks was asked if she feels the pressure to help elevate the women’s division. She responded by saying that she just wants more for the women and wants to make sure that more women are given the chance to be on television.

“I would say yes and no. Yes, just because I want to keep the momentum going because I wanted to make sure that if I’m not in the title picture, there are more women in the title picture and there’s two women’s storylines going on at once. I just want more, more, more for the women, and I feel like we’ve been doing that. For me, it’s nothing new. I feel the pressure less and less because they believe in me so much that I don’t have to put pressure on myself anymore.”

