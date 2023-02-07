“Ric Flair Went Broadway With That Donkey” – Triple H Comments on Hilarious Classic WrestleMania Trailer

WrestleMania 39 is on the horizon. This year, the event will emanate from Hollywood. This has led to the WWE uploading videos of the time their wrestlers shot parodies for past WrestleMania. The one in question is when WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H portrayed William Wallace from the hit film Braveheart. This was for WrestleMania 21, when the company had several of their stars dress up as some of the biggest Hollywood characters to promote their biggest show of the year.

Also read:

Emanating from Los Angeles, the WWE played into the Hollywood aspect. With the WWE going to Hollywood once again, the WWE account has begun posting their old videos, including the Braveheart video. Unsurprisingly, it elicited a response from Triple H himself.

Triple H comments on hilarious classic WrestleMania trailer

Triple H joked about turning the clock back and bringing back the “Worst accent ever.”

He also joked about Ric Flair’s performance in the video, writing:

“Just as fired up for #WrestleMania 39. Might even bring back the worst accent ever…FYI – @RicFlairNatrBoy went broadway with that donkey.”

Just as fired up for #WrestleMania 39. Might even bring back the worst accent ever… FYI – @RicFlairNatrBoy went broadway with that donkey https://t.co/fEXlvjEPuF — Triple H (@TripleH) February 7, 2023

Here’s another video shared by WWE featuring the then WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield and John Cena:

You want the truth?#WrestleMania goes Hollywood again on April 1 & 2! pic.twitter.com/I3ttycQpHQ — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2023

WrestleMania 21 created new stars for WWE

WrestleMania 21 was a special event for the WWE. The pay per view gave them not one but two top stars, one of whom went on to become the face of the company for well over a decade.

John Cena beat JBL to win the first of his 16-time World Championships. This was also the beginning of him leaning more towards the Cenation Leader gimmick, while the Dr. of Thugonomics was slowly put into the backburner.

In the main event, Triple H collided with Evolution faction mate Dave Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship. Since the inception of the stable, Batista was a major reason as to why Triple H held on to the title despite the caliber of opponents that faced him.

However, on this night, it was the animal who decided to end his reign for good and become the World Heavyweight Champion himself.

Click here for more Wrestling News